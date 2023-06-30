Tennis-WTA chief says 'big issues' going to Saudi Arabia, but ruling nothing out

By Martyn Herman

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia still poses "big issues" as a host for Women's Tennis Tour events but the organisation's chairman and CEO Steve Simon says they are engaging with players and evaluating whether to follow other sports to the Gulf state.

"We haven't made any decisions or entered in to any formal negotiations. They're talking to a lot of people and a lot of different sports right now. We're evaluating like everybody else," Simon told reporters at an event in London to mark the 50th anniversary of the formation of the WTA.

Men's ATP Tour chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said last week that he had held discussions with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) and other potential investors about the possibility of staging events in the country.

Saudi Arabia's increasing influence in the world of sport despite its record on women's rights and those of the LGBTQ community has led to accusations of 'sports-washing'.

But Simon points to the success of WTA tournaments in Qatar and says Saudi Arabia has made 'huge strides'.

"It's a very difficult and challenging topic that's being measured by many groups right now," Simon said.

"In February I went to Saudi Arabia to see it for myself. We took a couple of players as well. We wanted to see what the change was. There are still tons of issues in Saudi Arabia but the advancement for women's rights and where they are coming from is transformational right now.

"They have a long way to go, but they've made huge strides."

Simon would not speculate on what kind of tournaments could potentially be held in Saudi Arabia, if at all.

"It all depends on what the opportunity is. Is it an existing regular Tour event or is it something special? Is there another approach of involvement that's there?" he said.

"Is (holding events in Saudi Arabia) the right thing to do? Is it going to be a real conversation we're going to have?"

Billie Jean King, who was joined by 12 of the original members of the WTA in the same London hotel the deal was struck in 1973, said 'engagement' was the way forward.

"How are we going to change things if we don't engage. It's hard," the American trailblazer who won 12 Grand Slam titles, told reporters. "I am a total optimist. I always think the best of people. We have to keep trying."

Simon said players were being fully consulted in any discussion over Saudi Arabia.

"This is a big, this is a big one," he said. "And it's a controversial one and I value their voice, I value their opinions. So I guess we'll see."

Simon said had no concerns about the safety of lesbian players competing in Saudi Arabia, but conceded it was a sensitive issue.

"It's going to probably take time to get your arms around it. But they're all things that we have to talk about," he said.

"The question is, is it the right thing to do? Is the timing right, and how do you do it?"

No Tour-level tennis events are held in Saudi Arabia, but several top men's players including Daniil Medvedev and Stan Wawrinka have competed in the Diriyah Cup exhibition event.

Current world number one Carlos Alcaraz said he would have no objection to playing there.

Saudi Arabia has pumped huge amounts of money into soccer, Formula One and boxing while the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit recently ended a two-year dispute with the PGA Tour and DP World Tour by announcing a merger.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman Editing by Christian Radnedge)

((martyn.herman@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427933; Reuters Messaging: martyn.herman@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.