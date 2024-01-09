Tennis-WTA and ATP to restrict number of evening matches to curb late night finishes

Adds details

Jan 9 (Reuters) - The WTA and ATP have jointly announced on Tuesday new scheduling regulations that restrict evening matches to two per court and per day, with a recommended start time of 1830 local time to curb matches from concluding in the early morning hours.

The Australian Open will switch to a Sunday start and be held over 15 days instead of 14 for the first time this year in a bid to avoid late finishes, organisers said in October.

There will be no more than five matches per day per court, with three matches during the day session and two matches during the evening session, the organising bodies said.

"No matches (will) go on court after 11 p.m., unless approved by the WTA/ATP supervisor in consultation with WTA/ATP management," the statement added.

The matches that do not commence by 2230 local time will be moved to an alternative court by no later than 2300 local time, with the night sessions to begin no later than 1930 local time.

The WTA and ATP events will enforce new regulations from January as part of a one-year trial, with further review to follow.

A strategic review of tennis balls used on the tours is also underway, the organisers said, to deliver greater ball consistency within tournament swings for players.

"It is important that these initiatives are fully aligned between the two Tours and will allow for athletes to perform at their highest levels, providing for an improved athlete and fan experience," WTA Chairman and CEO Steve Simon said.

"The athlete's direct feedback in cooperation with our event members has been terrific in allowing us to continue modernising our sport."

(Reporting by Shifa Jahan in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Anita Kobylinska in Gdansk, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

