Tennis-Wozniacki to retire after Australian Open

COPENHAGEN, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki will retire from tennis after the Australian Open in January, she said on Instagram on Friday.

Wozniacki, who won the Australian Open in 2018, said her retirement had nothing to do with her health.

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard Editing by Toby Davis)

