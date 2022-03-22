Tennis-World number one Barty retires from tennis aged 25 - WTA

Australia's world number one Ash Barty has decided to retire from professional tennis at the age of 25, the WTA said on Wednesday.

MELBOURNE, March 23 (Reuters) - Australia's world number one Ash Barty has decided to retire from professional tennis at the age of 25, the WTA said on Wednesday.

"Current WTA world number one Ashleigh Barty has today announced her retirement from professional tennis following a remarkable career at the top of the women's game," the WTA said in a statement.

