Tennis-Williams puts off retirement with first round win

Steve Keating Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

NEW YORK, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Serena Williams signalled she is not quite ready for retirement advancing to the second round of the U.S. Open on Monday with a scrappy 6-3 6-3 win over Danka Kovinic.

The victory over the 80th ranked Kovinic, just her second this year, will be a confidence boost for Williams but the path to a record equalling 24th Grand Slam now gets treacherous.

Waiting in the wings is Estonian second seed Anett Kontaveit, who breezed past Jaqueline Cristian 6-3 6-0.

