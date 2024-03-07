News & Insights

Tennis-Wawrinka struggles continue with early Indian Wells loss

Credit: REUTERS/Jonathan Hui

March 07, 2024 — 06:06 pm EST

Written by Rory Carroll for Reuters ->

By Rory Carroll

INDIAN WELLS, California, March 7 (Reuters) - Three-times Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka lost 7-6(3) 4-6 6-2 to Tomas Machac in the Indian Wells first round on Thursday as the Swiss player continues to struggle.

Wawrinka, 38, reached a career high of world number three a decade ago with his aggressive style of play but was unable to match 23-year-old Czech Machac's level in the deciding set and his signature one-handed backhand sail wide on match point.

Wawrinka lost in the first round of this year's Australian Open, the second round of the Argentina Open, and the Rio Open first round before coming to the California desert, where he was a finalist in 2017.

Machac will play French 21st seed Adrian Mannarino in the second round on Friday.

(Reporting by Rory Carroll, editing by Ed Osmond)

