Tennis-Wawrinka rallies to take down Medvedev for last eight spot

MELBOURNE, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Former champion Stan Wawrinka battled past Russian fourth seed Daniil Medvedev in five sets to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals with a 6-2 2-6 4-6 7-6(2) 6-2 victory on Monday.

Medvedev came into the contest having won both their career meetings at Grand Slams in four sets but the 2014 Australian Open champion took the opening set with a double break of the Russian's serve.

Medvedev, who lost to Rafa Nadal in five sets in last year's U.S. Open final, levelled the contest by breaking Wawrinka twice in the second and nosed ahead in the match with a break in the seventh game of the third.

But Wawrinka refused to yield and took the fourth set tiebreaker comfortably before breaking Medvedev twice in the fifth to set up a quarter-final against either German seventh seed Alexander Zverev or 17th seed Andrey Rublev of Russia.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((sudipto.ganguly@thomsonreuters.com; +91 22 6841 4383; Twitter: @sudipto81;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.