Tennis-Vondrousova upsets Jabeur to win Wimbledon title

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW COULDRIDGE

July 15, 2023 — 10:28 am EDT

Written by Martyn Herman for Reuters ->

LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - Unseeded Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic stunned Tunisia's Ons Jabeur 6-4 6-4 to win the Wimbledon women's singles final on Saturday.

The 24-year-old left-hander became the first unseeded player to win the Wimbledon women's singles title in the professional era, leaving sixth seed Jabeur as the runner-up for the second successive year.

Jabeur was bidding to become the first Arab player to win a Grand Slam title and the first African woman to win one of the four majors.

She produced a nervy display under the Centre Court roof, however, and Vondrousova, who had wrist surgery last year and missed the tournament, stayed cool to claim the title.

