US Markets

Tennis-Venus Williams to make singles comeback in Toronto

Contributor
Manasi Pathak Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY

Former world no. 1 Venus Williams will make her singles comeback after nearly a year at next month's WTA 1000 tournament in Toronto, joining her sister Serena at the event.

July 20 (Reuters) - Former world no. 1 Venus Williams will make her singles comeback after nearly a year at next month's WTA 1000 tournament in Toronto, joining her sister Serena at the event.

Venus, a seven-time Grand Slam champion, was awarded a wild card into the main draw for the Aug. 6-15 National Bank Open on Wednesday.

The 42-year-old last played a singles match at the Chicago Women's Open in August 2021, where she lost in the first round to Hsieh Su-Wei.

Her most recent return to court was when she teamed up with Britain's Jamie Murray and reached the second round in the mixed doubles at Wimbledon.

Venus's sister and 23-times major winner Serena elected to use her protected ranking to enter the main draw in Toronto, where world number one Iga Swiatek, four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka and U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu are also on the entry list.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

((Manasi.Pathak@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular