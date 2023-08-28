Tennis-US Open order of play on Monday

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Order of play on the main show courts on the first day of the U.S. Open on Monday (play 1500 GMT/11 AM ET unless stated, prefix number denotes seeding):

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM (1600 GMT/12 PM ET)

1-Iga Swiatek (Poland) v Rebecca Peterson (Sweden)

Learner Tien (U.S.) v 10-Frances Tiafoe (U.S.)

Laura Siegemund (Germany) v 6-Coco Gauff (U.S.)

Alexandre Muller (France) v 2-Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM

18-Victoria Azarenka (Belarus) v Fiona Ferro (France)

Sloane Stephens (U.S.) v 19-Beatriz Haddad Maia (Brazil)

Steve Johnson (U.S.) v 9-Taylor Fritz (U.S.)

7-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) v Milos Raonic (Canada)

Tatiana Prozorova (Russia) V Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark)

(Compiled by Hritika Sharma in Hyderabad; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

((hritika.sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.