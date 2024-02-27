News & Insights

US Markets

Tennis-Tsitsipas to donate $1000 for every ace at Mexican Open for Acapulco relief programme

Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS PEREZ GALLARDO

February 27, 2024 — 03:54 pm EST

Written by Angelica Medina for Reuters ->

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Stefanos Tsitsipas has pledged to donate $1000 for every ace he hits during the Mexican Open tennis tournament to help with the reconstruction of Acapulco following the devastation caused by Hurricane Otis last October.

At least 50 people were killed when Otis, the most powerful hurricane to hit Mexico's Pacific coast, battered Acapulco. The storm also caused billions of dollars worth of damage, with over 130,000 houses destroyed or severely damaged.

"I'm going to donate a thousand dollars for every ace I make this week," the Greek world number 12 said in a video posted on the tournament's social media platforms, adding the money accumulated will be handed over to aid programmes for Acapulco.

The Mexican Open runs from Feb. 26 to March 2, and will feature German Alexander Zverev, Dane Holger Rune, Norwegian Casper Ruud and American Frances Tiafoe.

(Reporting by Angelica Medina in Mexico City, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

((Angelica.Medina@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.