Tennis-Tsitsipas holds off Kokkinakis to win Greek epic

Ian Ransom Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LOREN ELLIOTT

A Greek tragedy threatened to befall Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Australian Open on Thursday before the fifth seed steadied to fend off local wildcard Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-7(5) 6-4 6-1 6-7(5) 6-4 and reach the third round.

The day after Nick Kyrgios sent John Cain Arena into delirium with a thrilling comeback, 267th-ranked Greek-Australian Kokkinakis appeared set for the boilover of the tournament when he threaded a backhand down the line to send the match into a fifth at Rod Laver Arena.

It was not to be, though, as Tsitsipas captured the decisive break in the fifth game and held on grimly to close out a four-hour 32-minute epic.

Tsitsipas will meet Sweden's Mikael Ymer for a place in the fourth round.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom ....)

((ian.ransom@thomsonreuters.com; +61 3 9286 1447;))

