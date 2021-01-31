Tennis-Three people left in Australian Open quarantine

MELBOURNE, Feb 1 (Reuters) - All but three of the Australian Open cohort of more than 1,000 players, coaches and officials have been cleared from quarantine in Melbourne ahead of the Grand Slam, health officials said on Monday.

COVID-19 Quarantine Victoria said 12 people linked to the tournament exited isolation on Sunday, leaving three active cases still to be cleared.

The vast majority of the players and their entourages undergoing 14 days of isolation in Melbourne and Adelaide were released by midnight on Saturday and have started preparing for the Feb. 8-21 Grand Slam.

Spain's Paula Badosa was the only player to have confirmed that she tested positive for COVID-19, restarting the clock on her mandatory period of isolation.

Victoria state, of which Melbourne is the capital, recorded its 26th successive day of zero community transmissions on Monday.

