Tennis-Thompson downs Griekspoor as Australia go 1-0 up in Davis Cup quarters

Credit: REUTERS/JON NAZCA

November 22, 2022 — 01:28 pm EST

Written by Shrivathsa Sridhar for Reuters ->

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Australia's Jordan Thompson rallied to beat Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands 4-6 7-5 6-3 as the 28-times champions took a 1-0 lead in Tuesday's first quarter-final at the Davis Cup Finals in Malaga.

The duo traded breaks early in the contest before world number 96 Griekspoor gained a foothold to go 4-2 up and the 26-year-old held firm on serve thereafter to take the first set when Thompson sent a backhand wide.

Thompson, ranked 84, was more aggressive in a tighter second set and went 6-5 up with a service hold before breaking a tiring Griekspoor in the next game to drag himself into the contest.

Backed by his Australia team mates and the crowd at the Palacio de deportes Martin Carpena, the 28-year-old Thompson turned up the heat to establish a comfortable lead and held off a late comeback attempt by his opponent to take the victory on serve.

Alex de Minaur can now secure Australia's place in the semi-finals with victory over Botic van de Zandschulp in the second singles match.

However, defeat for the world number 24 will mean the teams will play a deciding doubles rubber where Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell face Dutch pair Wesley Koolhof and Matwe Middelkoop.

The winners of Tuesday's tie will face either six-times champions Spain or Croatia for a place in Sunday's final.

In other quarter-finals, Italy take on the United States while Germany face Canada.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru)

((Shrivathsa.Sridhar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.