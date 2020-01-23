Tennis-Thiem rallies to unlock Bolt and reach third round

Dominic Thiem was dragged into an engrossing five-set scrap by former ditch digger Alex Bolt on Thursday but disappointed a vocal partisan crowd by emerging a 6-2 5-7 6-7(5) 6-1 6-2 winner to reach the third round of the Australian Open.
