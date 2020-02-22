US Markets

Tennis-Thiem falls to Italian qualifier Mager in Rio quarter-finals

Contributors
Gene Cherry Reuters
North Carolina Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO MORAES

Top seed Dominic Thiem missed a chance to pass Roger Federer and become the world's third-ranked player when he was knocked out of the Rio Open by Italian qualifier Gianluca Mager in a rain delayed quarter-final match on Saturday.

Adds quotes, semi-final matches suspended

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Top seed Dominic Thiem missed a chance to pass Roger Federer and become the world's third-ranked player when he was knocked out of the Rio Open by Italian qualifier Gianluca Mager in a rain delayed quarter-final match on Saturday.

Mager, 25, completed the victory 7-6(4) 7-5 after leading 2-1 in the second set when play was halted on Friday.

"It’s unbelievable,” the Italian said. “For me, it was a dream only to play with him. Now that I beat him, it is a dream. He is a great, unbelievable player… I am very emotional.”

The tournament was Thiem's first since reaching the Australian Open final last month.

Mager held his opening three service games to serve for the match at 5-4. But after dropping serve to Austrian Thiem, he landed back-to-back winners and on his first match point fired an ace out wide to complete the win.

Both semi-finals were suspended because of rain on Saturday and will be completed on Sunday.

Mager led Hungary's Attila Balazs 7-6(4) 3-3 and Cristian Garin of Chile was in front of Croatia's Borna Coric 6-4 4-4.

(Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina Editing by Christian Radnedge and Kim Coghill)

((Gene.Cherry@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: gene.cherry.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular