Tennis-Thiem falls to Italian qualifier Mager in Rio quarter-finals
Adds quotes, semi-final matches suspended
Feb 22 (Reuters) - Top seed Dominic Thiem missed a chance to pass Roger Federer and become the world's third-ranked player when he was knocked out of the Rio Open by Italian qualifier Gianluca Mager in a rain delayed quarter-final match on Saturday.
Mager, 25, completed the victory 7-6(4) 7-5 after leading 2-1 in the second set when play was halted on Friday.
"It’s unbelievable,” the Italian said. “For me, it was a dream only to play with him. Now that I beat him, it is a dream. He is a great, unbelievable player… I am very emotional.”
The tournament was Thiem's first since reaching the Australian Open final last month.
Mager held his opening three service games to serve for the match at 5-4. But after dropping serve to Austrian Thiem, he landed back-to-back winners and on his first match point fired an ace out wide to complete the win.
Both semi-finals were suspended because of rain on Saturday and will be completed on Sunday.
Mager led Hungary's Attila Balazs 7-6(4) 3-3 and Cristian Garin of Chile was in front of Croatia's Borna Coric 6-4 4-4.
(Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina Editing by Christian Radnedge and Kim Coghill)
((Gene.Cherry@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: gene.cherry.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown
- Shipping Group Maersk to Buy U.S. Warehousing and Distribution Firm
- Canada tweaks mortgage stress test in move that could boost housing market
- EU adds Seychelles, Cayman Islands, Panama to tax haven blacklist, spares Turkey