Tennis-Tearful Wozniacki heads into retirement after Jabeur defeat

A tearful but happy Caroline Wozniacki headed into retirement on Friday after a 7-5 3-6 7-5 third-round defeat at the hands of Tunisia's Ons Jabeur ended her participation in the Australian Open and her 16-year career.
