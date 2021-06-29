Tennis-Tearful Serena retires from Wimbledon after first-round injury

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - Sixth seed Serena Williams retired injured from her Wimbledon first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus on Tuesday.

The seven-times Wimbledon champion went off court for treatment while 3-2 up in the opening set but the American was in tears when she tried to resume and with the score at 3-3 could go no further.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)

((alan.baldwin@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427933;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.