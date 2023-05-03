News & Insights

US Markets

Tennis-Surgery rules Raducanu out of French Open, Wimbledon

Credit: REUTERS/ANGELIKA WARMUTH

May 03, 2023 — 11:53 am EDT

Written by Simon Jennings for Reuters ->

May 3 (Reuters) - Britain's Emma Raducanu will miss the French Open and Wimbledon after undergoing surgery on her wrists and ankle, the former U.S. Open champion said on Wednesday.

"It is safe to say the last 10 months have been difficult as I dealt with a recurring injury to a bone of both hands," Raducanu said on Twitter.

"I'm having a minor procedure done on both hands to resolve the issues. I'm disappointed to share that I will be out for the next few months and while I am at it will have another minor procedure that is due on my ankle."

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Mitch Phillips)

((simon.jennings@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.