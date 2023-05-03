Tennis-Surgery rules Raducanu out of French Open, Wimbledon

May 3 (Reuters) - Britain's Emma Raducanu will miss the French Open and Wimbledon after undergoing surgery on her wrists and ankle, the former U.S. Open champion said on Wednesday.

"It is safe to say the last 10 months have been difficult as I dealt with a recurring injury to a bone of both hands," Raducanu said on Twitter.

"I'm having a minor procedure done on both hands to resolve the issues. I'm disappointed to share that I will be out for the next few months and while I am at it will have another minor procedure that is due on my ankle."

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Mitch Phillips)

