Tennis-Speedy Swiatek destroys Riske to reach French Open third round

PARIS, May 26 (Reuters) - Iga Swiatek demolished American Alison Riske 6-0 6-2 as she raced into the French Open third round on Thursday with her 30th consecutive victory, extending an awe-inspiring run that she knows might soon come to an end.

The world number one wasted no time on court Suzanne Lenglen, showing no mercy as she went close to dishing out the first 'double bagel' of this year's tournament.

The Polish player, hot favourite to claim a second title at Roland Garros in three years, was virtually unchallenged by the world number 43 who could only manage seven points in the opening set.

Riske put up something of a fight in the second, letting out a big scream and raising her hand in celebration when she won her first game to reduce the arrears to 3-1.

Swiatek did not ease the pressure and wrapped it up in just over an hour when Riske's backhand sailed long.

She is on the longest winning run since Serena Williams bagged 34 consecutive victories in 2013 - still a far cry, however, from Martina Navratilova's all-time record of 74 from 1984.

Swiatek has also now won 44 of the last 45 sets she has played and is undefeated since losing to former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in Dubai in February, having won a set 6-0 on 15 occasions this year.

"I'm pretty happy. Happy to play solid tennis. It's my first singles match on Lenglen and it was a pleasure," Swiatek said.

"Just being focused and to put pressure on my opponent so I have the initiative at the start of the rallies. I'm getting better and better at it but I'm still not an expert."

Next up for Swiatek is Danka Kovinic of Montenegro with the draw looking increasingly favourable for the Pole following early eliminations for holder Barbora Krejcikova, Tunisian sixth seed Ons Jabeur and Greek world number three Maria Sakkari.

CONFIDENT POLE

Swiatek, who went to visit the Chateau de Versailles on one of her two days off after the opening round, has gained a lot of confidence since she became world number one following the shock retirement of Australian Ash Barty earlier this year.

"I feel like I'm using my new position to put more pressure on my opponents. I'm pretty happy that I could convert it to a way that is really helpful," the 20-year-old told a news conference.

Swiatek is also not obsessing over her statistics, keeping a cool head despite the pressure.

"I was saying from the beginning that for sure I'm going to reach a point where I'm going to lose a match, and it's pretty normal," she explained.

"I have been losing matches in tennis for a long time. For sure the things we are doing right now are pretty extraordinary but I know in tennis that only one person wins at the end.

"I will be okay with that. For sure it's not fun to lose, but I think it wouldn't be different than any other loss that I had in my career."

