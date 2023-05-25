News & Insights

Tennis-Spain's Badosa ruled out of French Open with spinal fracture

Credit: REUTERS/ALEKSANDRA SZMIGIEL

May 25, 2023 — 05:40 am EDT

Written by Rohith Nair for Reuters ->

May 25 (Reuters) - Paula Badosa will miss the French Open after suffering a stress fracture in her spine at the Italian Open last week, the former world number two said on Thursday.

The 25-year-old Badosa, who was ranked second a year ago, has dropped to 29th amid an injury-ridden season. The Spaniard was knocked out in the quarter-finals in Rome.

"Just when everything seemed to be fine again, I received bad news just before starting a Grand Slam. At the tournament in Rome I suffered a stress fracture in my spine," she said in a statement.

"It has been very hard news after such a difficult start of the season with injuries. This is going to keep me out of competition for some weeks."

Badosa also missed the Australian Open in January due to a thigh injury sustained in a tune-up tournament in Adelaide.

The French Open begins on Sunday.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

((Rohith.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: https://twitter.com/RohithNair))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

