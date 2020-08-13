US Markets

Tennis-Sister Act: Serena beats Venus to reach Lexington quarter-final

Contributor
Frank Pingue Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

Serena Williams survived another scare to beat older sister Venus 3-6 6-3 6-4 on Thursday in the latest instalment of their reluctant on-court sibling rivalry to reach the quarter-finals of the inaugural Top Seed Open in Lexington, Kentucky.

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Serena Williams survived another scare to beat older sister Venus 3-6 6-3 6-4 on Thursday in the latest instalment of their reluctant on-court sibling rivalry to reach the quarter-finals of the inaugural Top Seed Open in Lexington, Kentucky.

Serena, who in her first-round match of the spectator-free tournament was five points from defeat against world number 60 Bernarda Pera, used some clutch shot-making during the decisive set to prevail in a thrilling and hard-fought battle.

With the win, Serena improved to 19-12 in career head-to-head meetings with Venus.

Top-seeded Serena will next face the winner of a Thursday match between Canadian qualifier Leylah Fernandez and American wildcard Shelby Rogers in the WTA International-level event.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto Editing by Christian Radnedge)

((frank.pingue@thomsonreuters.com; +1-416-941-8094; Reuters Messaging: frank.pingue.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular