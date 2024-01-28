Tennis-Sinner stages great escape to pip Medvedev to Australian Open trophy

By Shrivathsa Sridhar

MELBOURNE, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Jannik Sinner produced a comeback for the ages to outlast Daniil Medvedev 3-6 3-6 6-4 6-4 6-3 in a high-quality final and win his maiden Grand Slam title at the Australian Open on Sunday.

Sinner became the first Australian champion not named Novak Djokovic, Rafa Nadal or Roger Federer for a decade in the first men's title clash at Rod Laver Arena since 2005 not to feature any of the "Big Three".

Third seed Medvedev came into the contest as the first man since Pete Sampras almost three decades ago to reach the final after multiple comebacks from two sets down and he made a fast start to ease through the opening set with a double break.

Medvedev's only previous loss in 51 Grand Slam matches on hardcourts after winning the opening set was at Melbourne Park in the 2022 final and the 27-year-old Russian nicknamed the "Octopus" got one tentacle on the trophy, powering through the next set.

Sinner missed an easy forehand pass at the net after a 31-shot rally in the 10th game of the third set but shrugged it off to break Medvedev and win the set, beginning his comeback in the clash which suddenly had a different feel to it.

The Italian saved a breakpoint at 3-3 in a tense fourth set with a big ace and pounced on Medvedev's serve again late on to level the match at two sets apiece, before a vital break for a 4-2 lead in the decider put him on course for victory.

