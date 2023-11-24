News & Insights

Tennis-Sinner enjoying the 'privilege' of Davis Cup pressure

Credit: REUTERS/JON NAZCA

November 24, 2023 — 03:01 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Jannik Sinner said he was embracing the pressure of the Davis Cup Finals after pulling double duty to help former champions Italy defeat the Netherlands 2-1 and make the semi-finals for the second straight year.

Sinner, who arrived in Malaga after losing his ATP Finals title clash to Novak Djokovic, overcame Tallon Griekspoor on Thursday to level the tie at 1-1 and later teamed up with Lorenzo Sonego to down Griekspoor and Wesley Koolhof.

The world number four was a late pick for the doubles match and had not played alongside Sonego since their defeat at Indian Wells in March but the duo barely missed a beat to book a last-four spot with Serbia up next on Saturday.

"Pressure is a privilege to have. There are not so many players who have this privilege," Sinner said. "Davis Cup pressure is different, because you know that you have a big responsibility, because you don't have many chances.

"Obviously, coming here with confidence, knowing the first day wasn't easy and I started so-so in the first set, but still I tried to kept going. It's nice that the last event of the year is a team event. It can give you good energy."

Italy are looking to claim their second title in the premier men's team competition having won the trophy in 1976 and Sinner said he had a good feeling about their chances.

"We're doing all the right things," he added.

"We're a big family and showed it. Everyone is giving 100%. That's the least players can do, especially when they play for the country."

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

((Shrivathsa.Sridhar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.