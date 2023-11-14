Tennis-Sinner beats Djokovic in ATP Finals cracker

TURIN, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic's winning streak was halted at 19 matches as home favourite Jannik Sinner was roared to a superb 7-5 6-7(5) 7-6(2) victory by a partisan ATP Finals crowd on Tuesday.

The earlier Green Group clash was a non-event as Stefanos Tsitsipas retired injured against Holger Rune, but the evening ticket holders were treated to a match of jaw-dropping quality.

After more than three hours of an absorbing toe-to-toe battle in which neither player took a backward step it was world number four Sinner who seized his chance in the deciding set tiebreak finally to crack Djokovic's resistance.

Sinner, 14 years Djokovic's junior, wrapped up his first career win against the 24-time Grand Slam champion with a smash -- prompting deafening roars from the sell-out crowd.

He moves top of the group although he is not yet guaranteed a semi-final spot ahead of his final round-robin match against Rune on Thursday.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman Editing by Toby Davis )

((martyn.herman@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427933; Reuters Messaging: martyn.herman@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.