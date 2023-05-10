News & Insights

Tennis-Seville to host 2023 Billie Jean King Cup Finals

Credit: REUTERS/ED SYKES

May 10, 2023 — 08:51 am EDT

Written by Martyn Herman for Reuters ->

LONDON, May 10 (Reuters) - Seville will host the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup Finals, the International Tennis Federation announced on Wednesday.

The showpiece women's team event, featuring 12 nations, will take place from Nov. 7-12.

It is the first time since 2008 that Spain has hosted the finals of the competition, known until 2020 as the Fed Cup.

Last season's winners Switzerland will be joined by runners-up Australia and wildcard pick Poland as well as the nine nations that came through the recent qualifiers -- hosts Spain, Canada, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Kazakhstan, Slovenia and the United States.

Teams will compete in four round-robin groups of three, with the four group winners progressing to the semi-finals.

The draw for the groups takes place on May 24.

Seville will also host the Finals in 2024.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

