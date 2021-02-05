US Markets

Tennis-Serena withdraws from Australian Open tuneup event with shoulder injury

Contributor
Sudipto Ganguly Reuters
Published

Serena Williams pulled out of the Yarra Valley Classic on Friday with a right shoulder injury, few hours after her quarter-final victory in the Australian Open tuneup event.

MELBOURNE, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Serena Williams pulled out of the Yarra Valley Classic on Friday with a right shoulder injury, few hours after her quarter-final victory in the Australian Open tuneup event.

Williams, the winner of 23 Grand Slam singles titles, had set up a mouth-watering semi-final clash against world number one Australian Ash Barty after defeating fellow American Danielle Collins 6-2 4-6 (10-6) on Margaret Court Arena.

"Serena Williams has withdrawn from the Yarra Valley Classic singles draw due to a right shoulder injury," the women's tour said on Twitter.

"Ashleigh Barty advances to the final by walkover."

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((sudipto.ganguly@thomsonreuters.com; +91 22 6841 4383; Twitter: @Sudipto_Reuters;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More