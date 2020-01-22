Tennis-Serena dances into third round in Melbourne

Serena Williams powered her way into the third round of the Australian Open with a 6-2 6-3 victory over Slovenian Tamara Zidansek on Wednesday with an erratic performance before crediting her love of dancing for helping keep training fun.
