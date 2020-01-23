Tennis-Sealed with a kiss, Nadal eases into third round in Melbourne

Rafa Nadal passed up a good few chances for an earlier finish to his night before muscling his way into the third round of the Australian Open with a commanding 6-3 7-6(4) 6-1 victory over Argentine Federico Delbonis on Thursday.
