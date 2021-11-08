US Markets

Tennis-Sabalenka, Swiatek in same group at WTA Finals

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Robert Deutsch

World number two Aryna Sabalenka and 2020 French Open champion Iga Swiatek have been drawn in the same group for the season-ending WTA Finals, which begins on Wednesday in Guadalajara.

The event, contested by the world's top eight singles players and eight doubles teams, was relocated to Mexico from Shenzhen due to COVID-19 travel restrictions in China.

Monday's draw saw Sabalenka and Swiatek joined by Greece's Maria Sakkari and Spain's Paula Badosa in 'Group Chichen Itza'.

Sabalenka is the top seed after world number one Ash Barty decided not to travel to Mexico. Barty would face quarantine issues when she returned home to Australia, and she said she wanted to focus on her preparations for the Australian Open in January.

Czech Barbora Krejcikova, who won her maiden Grand Slam at Roland Garros in June, was drawn with compatriot Karolina Pliskova, Spain's Garbine Muguruza and Estonian Anett Kontaveit in 'Group Teotihuacan'.

The women's tour said the groups were named after ancient cities in Mexico and are a tribute to the pre-Colombian era of Mexican history.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

((Manasi.Pathak@thomsonreuters.com;))

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

