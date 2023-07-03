Tennis-Ruud staves off Lokoli to reach Wimbledon second round

LONDON, July 3 (Reuters) - Casper Ruud found his groove on grass after a wobble as the world number four battled past French qualifier Laurent Lokoli 6-1 5-7 6-4 6-3 to reach the Wimbledon second round on Monday and match his best showing at the Grand Slam.

Ruud has finished runner-up at three of the last five Grand Slam tournaments but has not been able to conjure up a deep run at Wimbledon and the 24-year-old showed glimpses of the form that can help him improve his modest record.

After sealing an early break, the Norwegian took control of the opening set by cranking up the pressure on his 199th-ranked opponent with thunderous forehand winners that echoed inside a cavernous Court One where the roof was closed due to rain.

A deflated Lokoli cracked a smile amid cheers from the crowd after finally getting on the board but Ruud quickly wiped it off his face by wrapping up the set before his level dipped at the start of the next.

Lokoli settled his nerves and began to play the tennis that got him through three rounds of qualifying and the animated 28-year-old levelled the match at one set apiece with a decisive break at the end.

Ruud pulled ahead after the seventh game of the see-sawing third set where both players faltered on serve and closed it out with a timely ace before returning to his aggressive best in the next to secure the victory.

The Roland Garros finalist next plays local wild card Liam Broady who eased past unseeded Frenchman Constant Lestienne.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

