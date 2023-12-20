Tennis-Rune adds Federer's former coach to team after Becker appointment

Dec 21 (Reuters) - World number eight Holger Rune has added Severin Luthi, a long-time mentor to Swiss great Roger Federer, to his coaching team, just weeks after appointing six-times major winner Boris Becker as his coach ahead of the 2024 season.

Luthi, 47, coached Federer from 2007 until the 20-times Grand Slam champion's retirement in 2022 and also captains the Swiss Davis Cup team.

Rune, who is gearing up for the Jan. 14-28 Australian Open Grand Slam, has been working in Monte Carlo with Becker after bringing the German onto his team in mid-October.

"Very happy to welcome Severin to my team alongside Boris," Rune wrote on social media along with a picture of his team.

Rune made two ATP 1000 finals this year, at Rome and Monte Carlo, while his only title came at the Bavarian International in Munich in April.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

((Shrivathsa.Sridhar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.