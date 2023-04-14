US Markets

Tennis-Rublev downs Struff to reach Monte Carlo semi-finals

Credit: REUTERS/ERIC GAILLARD

April 14, 2023 — 07:07 am EDT

Written by Julien Pretot for Reuters ->

April 14 (Reuters) - Russian Andrey Rublev overcame some second-set nerves to dispatch German qualifier Jan-Lennard Struff and reach the semi-finals of the Monte Carlo Masters with a 6-1 7-6(5) victory on Friday.

Rublev lost the first game on his serve before bagging six in a row in a quick opening set, but Struff, the world number 100, found his stride in the second as the fifth seed showed signs of nerves.

Rublev broke for 4-3, only for Struff to break back in the following game and force a tiebreak, in which the Russian regained his composure to prevail on his second match point.

He will face either American Taylor Fritz or defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas for a place in Sunday's final.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)

