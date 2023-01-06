Tennis-Retired Australian Open champion Barty announces pregnancy

Credit: REUTERS/ASANKA BRENDON RATNAYAKE

January 06, 2023 — 06:24 am EST

Written by Shrivathsa Sridhar for Reuters ->

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Retired Australian Open champion Ash Barty said on Friday she is pregnant with her first child, 12 months on from her triumph at the Melbourne Park major.

Three-times Grand Slam champion Barty, who married longtime partner Garry Kissick last year, said in an Instagram post that 2023 was "set to be the biggest year yet" with a picture of her dog alongside a pair of baby shoes.

"We're so excited for our new adventure," added Barty, who will be at the Jan. 16-29 Australian Open mentoring local hope Olivia Gadecki.

Former world number one Barty called time on her career last March, shortly after she ended her country's 44-year wait for a home champion at the Australian Open.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)

((Shrivathsa.Sridhar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.