Tennis-Raducanu withdraws from Miami Open with back injury

Adds quotes and details in paragraphs 1-5 and 7

MIAMI, March 19 (Reuters) - Britain's Emma Raducanu has withdrawn from the Miami Open on the eve of her first-round match due to a lower back injury, tournament organisers said.

The former U.S. Open champion, who was scheduled to face China's Wang Xiyu in the first round on the opening day of play on Tuesday, missed most of last season after having surgeries on her ankle and both wrists.

"I have been experiencing lower back pain and at this stage of my return to competition I don't want to risk anything happening," Raducanu said in a statement issued late on Monday by tournament organisers.

"I really tried my best to be ready and I'm sad to be pulling out of Miami as it’s a cool tournament but wish the event all the best."

The 21-year-old received a wildcard into the main draw at the Miami Open and was looking to build on her performance at Indian Wells, where she played well but lost in the third round to world number two Aryna Sabalenka last week.

Raducanu, who in 2021 became the first qualifier to win the U.S. Open, is scheduled to play in Britain's Billie Jean King Cup tie against France next month.

Wang will now face qualifier Anna Karolina Schmiedlova of Slovakia.

(Reporting by Steve Keating; Writing by Rory Carroll and Frank Pingue; Editing by Peter Rutherford and Hugh Lawson)

((Rory.Carroll@thomsonreuters.com Follow me on Twitter @rorydcarroll; 503-830-8017;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.