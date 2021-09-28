Tennis-Raducanu handed Indian Wells wildcard entry

Sept 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu has received a wildcard for next month's WTA 1000 tournament at Indian Wells, organisers said on Tuesday.

Britain's Raducanu, 18, shocked the tennis world when she became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam earlier this month at Flushing Meadows.

"2021 U.S. Open Champion and rising WTA Tour star Emma Raducanu has been awarded a wildcard into the BNP Paribas Open, a combined ATP Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 event to be held October 4–17, 2021 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden," organisers said in a statement.

Raducanu has climbed to 22nd in the world rankings since her U.S. Open victory and is now the British number one.

The teenager enters the Indian Wells draw a day after world number one Ash Barty withdrew from the tournament while former champion Naomi Osaka is also sitting out.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

