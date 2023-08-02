News & Insights

US Markets

Tennis-Raducanu back on the practice court after surgery

Credit: REUTERS/ANGELIKA WARMUTH

August 02, 2023 — 01:48 pm EDT

Written by Tommy Lund for Reuters ->

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Former U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu made her return to the practice court on Wednesday for the first time since she underwent wrist and ankle surgery in May.

In a video posted on Instagram, the 20-year-old Briton could be seen training with compatriot Kyle Edmund.

"August 2nd, the fun part. First time back on court," she wrote.

Since her fairy-tale run to the U.S. Open title as an 18-year-old qualifier in 2021, Raducanu has faced challenges with her form and fitness.

She missed the French Open and Wimbledon tournaments this year while she recovered from surgery and is unlikely to be fit for this year's U.S. Open which begins on Aug. 28.

Raducanu was beaten in straight sets by American Coco Gauff in the second round of the Australian Open in January and has not played a tournament since April.

(Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk; editing by Clare Fallon)

((TommyAlexander.Lund@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.