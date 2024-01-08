News & Insights

US Markets

Tennis-Qualifiers Pavlyuchenkova, Kalinskaya pull off upsets in Adelaide

Credit: REUTERS/ANDRONIKI CHRISTODOULOU

January 08, 2024 — 02:16 am EST

Written by Amlan Chakraborty for Reuters ->

ADELAIDE, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Qualifiers Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Anna Kalinskaya pulled off upset wins against seeded opponents in the first round of the Adelaide International on Monday.

In the opening centre court match of the warm-up event for the Australian Open, which runs from Jan. 14-28, 2021 French Open finalist Pavlyuchenkova ousted fifth seed Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-3 6-4.

"I know (she is) a great fighter and (what) if you give her a little bit of a chance to come back," Russian Pavlyuchenkova said of her Brazilian opponent.

"So I knew I had to be 200 percent against her, and I'm happy it worked," said Pavlyuchenkova, who fired 26 winners compared to Haddad Maia's 13.

Kalinskaya fought for nearly three hours before outplaying fourth seed Barbora Krejcikova 7-5 3-6 7-5.

Krejcikova broke Kalinskaya in the opening game of the third set and raced to a 3-1 lead before the Russian staged a remarkable comeback, cashing in on her third match point to seal victory.

"It was a great match, (Krejcikova is) a very good fighter," Kalinskaya said after her win.

"She plays incredible tennis, she knows how to hit every shot, she made the match very complicated."

Marta Kostyuk won her all-Ukrainian clash with Anhelina Kalinina 7-6(3) 6-1.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Michael Perry)

((amlan.chakraborty@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @Amlan_Reuters;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.