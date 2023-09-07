News & Insights

US Markets

Tennis-Protesters disrupt US Open semi-finals

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

September 07, 2023 — 08:47 pm EDT

Written by Steve Keating for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Protesters halted play at the U.S. Open women's semi-final on Thursday with American Coco Gauff leading Czech Karolina Muchova.

With Gauff up a set and holding serve to open the second, a disturbance erupted in the upper bowl of Arthur Ashe Stadium and shouting began, disrupting play. It was unclear what the protest was about but ESPN reported it involved climate activists.

Photographs of the scene showed three protesters wearing shirts with the slogan, “End Fossil Fuels".

As players looked into the stands, security flooded into the section around the disturbance. Television showed more than a dozen law enforcement officers in the section.

Players left the court and waited for play to resume.

Just Stop Oil protesters interrupted play at Wimbledon in July, releasing orange ticker-tape mixed with jigsaw puzzle pieces during matches.

(Reporting by Steve Keating in New York; Editing by Gerry Doyle)

((steve.keating@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647-624-4094; Reuters Messaging: steve.keating.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.