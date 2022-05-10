Tennis-Portuguese chair umpire banned for life for match fixing

Contributor
Tommy Lund Reuters
Published

Portuguese chair umpire Daniel Zeferino has been banned from tennis for life after being found guilty of match fixing and helping betters, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said on Tuesday.

May 10 (Reuters) - Portuguese chair umpire Daniel Zeferino has been banned from tennis for life after being found guilty of match fixing and helping betters, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said on Tuesday.

The London-based agency said Zeferino had been 'manipulating' scores inputted into his electronic scoring device at an ITF M15 event in 2020, facilitating 'guaranteed wins' by betters on those points.

The ITIA added that Zeferino did not contest the charges and admitted his conduct in an interview.

He will no longer be allowed to officiate at any tennis event authorised or sanctioned by any international tennis governing body or national association.

(Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk, editing by Martyn Herman)

((TommyAlexander.Lund@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters