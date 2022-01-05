Tennis-Poland seal semi ATP Cup spot as Hurkacz bests Schwartzman

SYDNEY, Jan 5 (Reuters) - World number nine Hubert Hurkacz scored a comprehensive 6-1 6-4 win over Argentine Diego Schwartzman on Wednesday to seal Poland's spot in the ATP Cup semi-finals.

The victory for the 24-year-old, who reached the Wimbledon semi-finals last year, followed Kamil Majchrzak's 6-3 7-6(3) win over Federico Delbonis in the opening singles match at the Sydney Super Dome.

"We're in the semis, so super proud of that achievement," Hurkacz said.

"We're a great team. We have great team spirit. We support each other. I think the atmosphere that we bring helps us play better."

This year's ATP Cup has featured 16 teams divided into four groups, with group winners proceeding to the semi-finals.

Poland advanced from group D with a perfect 3-0 record, having also beaten Georgia and Greece, and will meet either Spain or Serbia for a spot in Sunday's final of the $10 million team event.

Serbia, winner of the inaugural event in 2020 but missing world number one Novak Djokovic this time around, must beat Spain 3-0 to top Group A after Wednesday's 2-1 win for Chile over Norway at the Ken Rosewall Arena.

Alejandro Tablio and Tomas Barrios Vera clinched the deciding doubles rubber. Tabilo earlier beat Viktor Durasovic 6-1 6-7(5) 6-1 to give Chile the lead before world number eight Casper Ruud levelled things up with a 6-4 6-1 win over Cristian Garin.

