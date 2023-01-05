Tennis-Pegula swats aside Swiatek in United Cup semis

SYDNEY, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Jessica Pegula gave the United States the perfect start to their United Cup semi-final against Poland with a 6-2 6-2 victory over world number one Iga Swiatek in the opening singles rubber on Friday.

Swiatek was only able to hold her serve once in the first set as Pegula raced out to a 5-0 lead and the American world number three kept up the pressure with some brilliant returns in the second set.

Pegula secured a dominant victory that will also give her a personal boost heading into this month's Australian Open when Swiatek sent a forehand wide after little more than an hour on Ken Rosewall Arena.

"I thought I did a really good job playing really aggressive, serving smart and returning really well," said Pegula, who had lost her previous four matches against Swiatek.

Frances Tiafoe will be looking to give the Americans a 2-0 lead when he later takes on Kacper Zuk, while Maria Sakkari will be in action in the evening session when Greece take on Italy in the other semi-final at the mixed team tournament.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Robert Birsel)

