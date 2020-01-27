Tennis-Pavlyuchenkova ousts former champion Kerber to reach quarters

Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova stayed brave in the face of a spirited fightback from former champion Angelique Kerber to move into the quarter-finals of the Australian Open with a 6-7(5) 7-6(4) 6-2 win on Monday.
