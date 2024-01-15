News & Insights

Tennis-Osaka still keen to keep busy after early Australian Open exit

January 15, 2024 — 09:59 pm EST

By Shrivathsa Sridhar

MELBOURNE, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Naomi Osaka plans to jump straight back into action following her early Australian Open exit on Monday, with the former world number one drawing up a schedule that includes tournaments in Dubai, Indian Wells, Miami and Charleston.

The 26-year-old from Japan, who returned only two weeks ago after 15 months out and having her first child in July, said she had also discussed pencilling in a full clay season with her coach Wim Fissette.

"Wim just talked to me about playing a lot more matches," Osaka told reporters after the twice Australian Open champion fell 6-4 7-6(2) to Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia in her opener.

"I don't know if he wants to add stuff. I'm definitely thinking of playing Dubai, Indian Wells, Miami, Charleston and then probably like a full clay season."

The four-times Grand Slam champion looked rusty in only her third match of the season after returning at Brisbane in the build-up to the year's first Grand Slam.

After a slightly nervy opener against Tamara Korpatsch in the tune-up event, she was beaten in three sets by former world number one Karolina Pliskova before facing 19th-ranked Garcia at Melbourne Park.

"These past couple weeks I think, for me, I'm grateful for them," Osaka said. "I have a team that's really amazing and I've made a lot of different memories with them in Australia.

"Of course, I don't regret anything. I think I've learned a lot during this trip, both on the court and off the court. Also I think I just played some really good people.

"It's a little unfortunate. I wish I could have maybe played United Cup, or played something where I'm not immediately out if I don't win a match.

"I think I just have to see how the rest of my season goes."

