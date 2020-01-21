Tennis-Osaka rallies after tantrum to reach third round

Defending champion Naomi Osaka struggled on serve and produced one of the most animated tantrums of the tournament so far before fending off China's Zheng Saisai to reach the third round of the Australian Open on Wednesday.
