Tennis-Osaka digs deep to set up final with Azarenka
NEW YORK, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Naomi Osaka beat Belgian Elise Mertens to reach the Western & Southern Open final on Friday after playing in a semi-final she had originally withdrawn from in a call for racial justice.
Japan's Osaka, who walked onto the Grandstand court at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre in New York wearing a "Black Lives Matter" T-shirt, sealed a 6-2 7-6(5) win on her second match point when Mertens put a backhand return wide.
The world number 10 said on court after the two-hour match that it had been a stressful 48 hours and she was not able to sleep much last night.
"I'm really glad I was able to play at a pretty good level," said fourth seed Osaka. "I'm really glad I didn't mentally collapse. I was down a break in the second and I was really tight in the tiebreak too."
Osaka broke Mertens three times to race through the opening set but was forced to dig deep after the 14th-seeded Belgian won four straight games to go 4-2 up in the second set.
But Osaka, 22, settled down and broke to level at 4-4 and then brilliantly saved eight break points to pull ahead 5-4 before displaying exceptional power in the tiebreak.
On Wednesday, hours after booking her place in the last four at the U.S. Open tune-up event, the Japanese joined the athlete-led protest over the police shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin last week and said she wold not play her Thursday semi-final.
But Osaka, who has a Japanese mother and Haitian father and has been a vocal supporter of the "Black Lives Matter" movement, changed her mind after organisers subsequently announced a pause in play and postponed all semi-final action by a day.
In the final Osaka will face Belarusian Victoria Azarenka, who beat British eighth seed Johanna Konta 4-6 6-4 6-1.
The tournament, normally held in Cincinnati, is being played this year at the home of the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows in a bid to limit travel and help stem the spread of COVID-19.
The Grand Slam tournament begins on Monday.
(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Ken Ferris)
((frank.pingue@thomsonreuters.com; +1-416-941-8094; Reuters Messaging: frank.pingue.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest US Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Novavax, ADMA Biologics, Smith & Wesson, Cancer Genetics
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Starbucks, Salesforce.com, Viveve Medical
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Nio Inc, Express Inc, Anaplan Inc, XpresSpa Group
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Facebook Inc, Apple Inc, Spotify Technology