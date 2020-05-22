World Markets

Tennis-Osaka becomes world's highest-earning female athlete

Contributor
Martyn Herman Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY

Japan's Naomi Osaka has surpassed Serena Williams as the world's highest-paid female athlete, raking in $37.4 million in prize money and endorsements over the last year, according to Forbes.

LONDON, May 22 (Reuters) - Japan's Naomi Osaka has surpassed Serena Williams as the world's highest-paid female athlete, raking in $37.4 million in prize money and endorsements over the last year, according to Forbes.

The 22-year-old twice Grand Slam champion's total is the most ever earned by a female athlete in a 12-month period.

She earned $1.4 million more than American great Williams who had topped the list for the last four years.

Maria Sharapova had held the record for 12-month earnings for a female athlete, having made $29.7 million in 2015.

Female tennis players have always occupied top spot on Forbes's women's list since 1990 with either Williams or Russian Sharapova leading the way from 2004.

Osaka burst into the limelight by beating Williams in the 2018 U.S. Open final -- a highly-controversial match in which Williams was given three code violations by the umpire.

The Japanese then won the next Grand Slam, the 2019 Australian Open, although her form has dipped since and she has fallen from world number one to 10th on the WTA rankings.

Florida-based Osaka's mixed heritage -- she has a Japanese mother and Haitian-American father -- her engaging personality and attacking style of play have combined to make her one of the world's most marketable athletes.

Part of the stable of management group IMG, Osaka currently has 15 sponsorship deals, including with global brands such as Nike, Nissan Motors, Shiseido and Yonex.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)

((martyn.herman@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427933; Reuters Messaging: martyn.herman@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular