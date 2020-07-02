Tennis-Only 50-60% of usual number of fans will be allowed at 2020 French Open - organisers

PARIS, July 2 (Reuters) - Only 50-60% of the usual number of fans will be allowed inside the Roland Garros stadium for the 2020 edition of the French Open, organisers said on Thursday.

French federation president Bernard Giudicelli told a news conference that on the main courts, a maximum of four persons could sit together with an empty seat between groups.

On the other courts, one seat out of two will be empty.

