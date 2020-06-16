US Markets

Tennis-NY Governor Cuomo says U.S. Open to go ahead without fans

Frank Pingue Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

The U.S. Open will be held without fans from Aug. 31-Sept. 13, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday.

Cuomo said on Twitter the United States Tennis Association will take "extraordinary precautions" to protect players and staff at the Grand Slam tournament, including robust testing, additional cleaning and extra locker room space.

