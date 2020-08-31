US Markets

Tennis-Norrie upsets Schwartzman in marathon five-setter at U.S. Open

Contributor
Rohith Nair Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CIRO DE LUCA

Briton Cameron Norrie claimed his biggest win at a Grand Slam when he came from two sets down to beat ninth seed Diego Schwartzman 3-6 4-6 6-2 6-1 7-5 in the first round of the U.S. Open on Monday.

Adds quotes and details

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Briton Cameron Norrie claimed his biggest win at a Grand Slam when he came from two sets down to beat ninth seed Diego Schwartzman 3-6 4-6 6-2 6-1 7-5 in the first round of the U.S. Open on Monday.

Both players served poorly, resulting in a U.S. Open record 58 break points being up for grabs, and 25-year-old Norrie saved two match points in the decider before prevailing after nearly four hours.

"I'm pretty tired actually. The tennis and the level wasn't that great but I had a good attitude throughout and I was happy with that," Norrie told Amazon Prime. "I'm lucky to get through that... it was a tough one."

Extended rallies and long games were a feature of the match and it was Schwartzman who had the measure of Norrie after the early exchanges, winning four of the last five games in the opening set.

Norrie managed to create chances in the second set but did not convert the big points, giving Schwartzman a two-set lead before the Argentine started to lose his way in the third.

"In the first couple of sets, there were so many second-serve returns when I had break points and I was getting frustrated," Norrie added. "I managed to convert way more at the end. Fifty-eight (break points) is a lot.

"The first two sets I was rushing everything and going for too much, I was making way too many errors. He'd done almost nothing to be two sets up."

A time violation saw Schwartzman lose his cool and Norrie took advantage to break and lead 3-2. The Briton capitalised on more errors from a wayward Schwartzman to earn a double break before wrapping up the set.

Schwartzman was unable to find his groove in the fourth set as well while Norrie drastically reduced his unforced error count and converted all three break points to take the match to a decider and pile pressure on the Argentine.

The final set began with both players dropping serve. Schwartzman turned the tables with another break at 3-3 before calling for the physio to look at his wrist following a fall.

He immediately lost his momentum as Norrie saved match points at 5-3 and at 5-4 before taking a 6-5 lead as a cramping Schwartzman lost nine consecutive points and then saw his forehand hit the net on match point.

Norrie has never reached the third round at Flushing Meadows and he will have his chance when he meets another Argentine in the second round in Federico Coria, who also came through a five-setter to beat Jason Jung.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Clare Fallon)

((Rohith.Nair@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Scale of the U.S. Stimulus Package, Where Money is Being Spent, Saved, and Paid Back

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on Trade Talks to discuss the U.S. stimulus package, where money is being spent, saved and how it will be paid back.

    Aug 20, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular